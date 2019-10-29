 

Shebeen owners in Gauteng can operate beyond end of October, court rules

2019-10-29 22:41

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Shebeen owners in Gauteng have been given a lifeline to operate beyond the month of October.

This follows a ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday which sought to suspend the declaration of invalidity with regards to the shebeen regulations of 2013.

Gauteng Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development MEC Morakane Mosupyoe informed shebeen permit holders their permits would remain valid beyond the initial cut-off date of November 1, 2019. 

Mosupyoe said the court had given temporary relief to affected liquor traders across Gauteng after they launched an urgent application.

In a statement released by the department on Tuesday, it said in 2017, the court had declared the 2013 Gauteng liquor regulations on shebeen licences invalid following an application by the Yeoville/Bellevue Ratepayers' Association.

The court extended the period of validity of the permits until the conclusion of the pending application that was brought by the department.

Read more on:    morakane mosupyoe  |  johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JMPD wrestle mania: Officers to undertake combat, self-defence training

2019-10-29 21:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | No injuries reported after shootout outside Lonehill home
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Strand 05:36 AM
Road name: Beach Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Ten winners on Tuesday 2019-10-29 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

RETOUCH ASSISTANT

Western Cape
Isilumko Staffing (CPT)
R5 000.00 - R10 000.00 Per Month

Contract: Talent Learning Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Ultimate Searching Consulting T/A Strike Holdings
R300 000.00 - R350 000.00 Per Year

IT Help-desk Admin

Cape Town CBD
SAOTA
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 