Shebeen owners in Gauteng can operate beyond end of October, court rules

Shebeen owners in Gauteng have been given a lifeline to operate beyond the month of October.



This follows a ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday which sought to suspend the declaration of invalidity with regards to the shebeen regulations of 2013.

Gauteng Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development MEC Morakane Mosupyoe informed shebeen permit holders their permits would remain valid beyond the initial cut-off date of November 1, 2019.

Mosupyoe said the court had given temporary relief to affected liquor traders across Gauteng after they launched an urgent application.

In a statement released by the department on Tuesday, it said in 2017, the court had declared the 2013 Gauteng liquor regulations on shebeen licences invalid following an application by the Yeoville/Bellevue Ratepayers' Association.

The court extended the period of validity of the permits until the conclusion of the pending application that was brought by the department.