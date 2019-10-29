Shebeen owners in Gauteng can operate beyond end of October, court rules

Shebeen owners in
Gauteng have been given a lifeline to operate beyond the month of October.
This follows a ruling
by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday which sought to suspend
the declaration of invalidity with regards to the shebeen regulations of 2013.
Gauteng Economic
Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development MEC Morakane
Mosupyoe informed shebeen permit holders their permits would remain valid
beyond the initial cut-off date of November 1, 2019.
Mosupyoe said the
court had given temporary relief to affected liquor traders across Gauteng
after they launched an urgent application.
In a statement
released by the department on Tuesday, it said in 2017, the court had declared
the 2013 Gauteng liquor regulations on shebeen licences invalid following an
application by the Yeoville/Bellevue Ratepayers' Association.
The court extended
the period of validity of the permits until the conclusion of the pending
application that was brought by the department.