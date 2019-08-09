 

Shero officer outruns alleged scammer who ripped off two tourists in Cape Town

2019-08-09 22:02

Kaveel Singh

(Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

A woman law enforcement officer in the City of Cape Town single-handedly took down an alleged scammer who ripped off two tourists, officials have said.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said two female officers and a male colleague were on duty on Friday when they were approached by a security officer.

He informed them that three men had just "scammed" two female tourists at an ATM on the corners of Kloof and Buitensingel roads in Cape Town.

The suspects fled towards the Company Gardens with both tourists' bank cards and pin numbers.

The three officers, armed with a description of the suspects, spotted one of them running down Victoria Road.

"A lengthy foot chase ensued and one of the female officers eventually ran down the exhausted suspect in the Company Gardens. She single-handedly collared the suspect who, by that time, was too exhausted to put up much of a fight," said Dyason.

He said that once her colleagues rejoined her, they took him back to the scene of the crime where the grateful tourists and the City's CCTV camera crew positively identified the suspect.

"This particular success by this officer and her colleagues has particular resonance on this momentous day for women," Dyason said.

