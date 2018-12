Durban police have intercepted a container full of stripped car parts, intended for Mauritius, at the Durban Harbour.

Upon inspection, some of the parts appeared to have belonged to hijacked vehicles, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani said.

He said police are also investigating why car parts belonging to licensed, insured and financed vehicles which have not been reported as stolen were also included in the container.

The area is reportedly notorious for being used to smuggle illegal car parts in and out of the country. In October 2017, an Eshowe woman was arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle engine parts, IOL reported.

Two stolen vehicles were found in Uthekela around the same time.

According to The Witness, three members of an alleged hijacking syndicate were arrested in Durban in June 2018.

This followed two botched hijackings that month in which two people, including a child, were killed. Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said at the time that the Durban South area had become a hijacking hotspot.