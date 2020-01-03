 

Shiraaz Mohamed returning home after escaping captors in Syria

2020-01-03 10:57

Ntwaagae Seleka

A screengrab of a recording made while Shiraaz Mohamed was in captivity in Syria. (File)

South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed is on his way home after almost three years in captivity in Syria.

News24 has been reliably informed that Mohamed is en route to the country.

Reuters on Friday reported that Mohamed had returned to South Africa on Thursday with the help of the Turkish intelligence agency, according to a security source.

However, it appears he will only arrive on Friday.

Mohamed had been in captivity since January 2017, after being captured while covering the war in Syria.

Life in danger

News24 earlier this month reported that Mohamed had escaped from his captors, according to humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said a man had told them that Mohamed was with Turkish officials and later sent him two pictures as proof that he was alive and safe.

The organisation said details of his escape were sketchy, but that at some point he had been assisted by "friendly" people who were aware of his situation.

His family earlier said they were waiting for confirmation about his whereabouts following the escape, and were initially upset that information of his escape was released before they were sure of his safety.

Gift of the Givers denied putting Mohamed's life in danger, News24 reported.

Mohamed's family could not be reached by phone on Friday.


