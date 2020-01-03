Shiraaz Mohamed returning home after escaping captors in Syria

South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed is on his way home
after almost three years in captivity in Syria.
News24
has been reliably informed that Mohamed is en route to the country.
Reuters on Friday
reported that Mohamed had returned to South Africa on Thursday with the help of
the Turkish intelligence agency, according to a security source.
However,
it appears he will only arrive on Friday.
Mohamed
had been in captivity since January 2017, after being captured while covering
the war in Syria.
Life in danger
News24 earlier this month reported that
Mohamed had escaped from his captors, according to humanitarian organisation
Gift of the Givers.
Gift
of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said a man had told them that Mohamed
was with Turkish officials and later sent him two pictures as proof that he was
alive and safe.
The
organisation said details of his escape were sketchy, but that at some point he
had been assisted by "friendly" people who were aware of his situation.
His
family earlier said they were waiting for confirmation about his whereabouts
following the escape, and were initially upset that information of his escape
was released before they were sure of his safety.
Gift
of the Givers denied putting Mohamed's life in danger, News24 reported.
Mohamed's
family could not be reached by phone on Friday.