Shock as Pretoria matric boy takes his own life

Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool (Affies) in Pretoria is reeling in shock following the suicide of one of its top achievers, Netwerk24 reported.

Ian Visser, a Grade 12 pupil, reportedly took his own life on Monday afternoon.

Ian's father, André Visser, described him as hard-working and goal-orientated. "He was an achiever."

School principal Peregrine Joynt told Netwerk24 that Ian was a talented pupil.

Clergymen and psychologists were reportedly providing counselling to pupils.

In a post on its Facebook page, the school conveyed its condolences to Ian's family and friends.

"Affies will remember Ian for his spontaneity, friendliness and for being gifted in so many ways."

According to the post, Ian was a member of the school's concert orchestra and the swing ensemble. He excelled at the Pretoria Eisteddfod, was a member of the school choir and an able debater.

Ian achieved academic colours and received many accolades, including that of the best music student in 2017 and 2018. He was also a member of the student council.

According to Pretoria East Record, a moment of silence was held for Ian at an assembly on Tuesday morning.

Pupils were reportedly given an opportunity to write messages to Ian and his family in a book, which was placed on a table with three burning candles and a large picture of Ian.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) states that nine percent of all teenage deaths are due to suicide and that only car accidents and homicide account for more deaths than suicide in youths in the age bracket of 15 to 24, News24 reported earlier.

