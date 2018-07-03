 

Shooting spree: Man, who fired shots in Umlazi before turning gun on himself, accused of killing woman previous night

2018-07-03 20:38

Mxolisi Mngadi

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The man who went on a shooting spree in broad daylight near the busy Umlazi Plaza on Sunday, allegedly shot dead a woman on Saturday night, the KwaZulu-Natal health department said on Tuesday.

MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo revealed that the man, who was a builder, had fatally shot 34-year-old Cacisile Gumede at her Cato Ridge home, "following a dispute".

Gumede was a data capturer at the Msunduzi Clinic in Cato Ridge.

READ: Durban man goes on shooting spree before turning gun on himself

Police told News24 on Monday that the man, Sdimi Ngwane, randomly opened fire at a busy intersection in the township's V Section before turning the gun on himself.

No one was injured during the ordeal.

In a statement, the department said the man had been building a house for Gumede, "but there are scant details as to what could have led to the shooting".

Gumede, a mother of two children, aged 12 and 7, was with her sister and one of her colleagues at home when she was shot.

Video goes viral

In a one-hour-and-52-minute-long video - seemingly recorded on a cellphone - which has since gone viral on social media, Ngwane can be seen shooting in different directions while carrying a bottle of alcohol in his hand. His white VW Golf 1 is parked in the middle of the road at a traffic light.

He is seen ordering a motorist to turn around, while carrying the firearm in his right hand and the bottle of alcohol in his left. He turns around and jumps on the top of his car's bonnet before quickly climbing down. He then goes around his car and starts shooting in another direction.

While all the drama unfolds, some motorists who notice the shooting, turn around while onlookers remain on the scene and watch.

Ngwane then puts the gun to his head and shoots himself.

'Shocked and saddened'

Dhlomo said they were shocked and extremely saddened by the incident because it came at a time when Premier Willies Mchunu was spearheading a series of prayers around the province to ask for divine intervention to put an end to social ills, including the murder of innocent and defenceless women.

"We wish to offer our deepest condolences to Ms Gumede's family, colleagues and friends and, of course the family of the perpetrator, whom we are told is from Mozambique, because a sudden and unexpected tragedy such as this one must be devastating for both sides," said Dhlomo.

No injuries reported

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Ngwane could have been under the influence of alcohol at the time. 

He said no one had come forward to report any injury during Ngwane's shooting spree in Umlazi.

Zwane told News24 on Tuesday that an inquest docket was opened at Umlazi police station after Ngwane fatally shot himself on Sunday.

He confirmed that Gumede was shot dead on Saturday at about 19:00 and that her body was found with a gunshot wound to her neck.

"She was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder is being investigated by Umsunduzi SAPS," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    willies mchunu  |  durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judgment reserved in Velaphi Khumalo racial slur case

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 'Polite' robbers strip couple of R1.2m in Rolex watches and jewellery
 

10 things you owe your pet

There’s more to it than just going to the pet shop and getting a puppy or a kitten. You are responsible for your pet’s health, wellbeing and safety.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
We think every company should have pawternity leave!
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:44 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:54 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 