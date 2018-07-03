Shooting spree: Man, who fired shots in Umlazi before turning gun on himself, accused of killing woman previous night

The man who went on a shooting spree in broad daylight near the busy Umlazi Plaza on Sunday, allegedly shot dead a woman on Saturday night, the KwaZulu-Natal health department said on Tuesday.

MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo revealed that the man, who was a builder, had fatally shot 34-year-old Cacisile Gumede at her Cato Ridge home, "following a dispute".

Gumede was a data capturer at the Msunduzi Clinic in Cato Ridge.

Police told News24 on Monday that the man, Sdimi Ngwane, randomly opened fire at a busy intersection in the township's V Section before turning the gun on himself.

No one was injured during the ordeal.

In a statement, the department said the man had been building a house for Gumede, "but there are scant details as to what could have led to the shooting".

Gumede, a mother of two children, aged 12 and 7, was with her sister and one of her colleagues at home when she was shot.

Video goes viral

In a one-hour-and-52-minute-long video - seemingly recorded on a cellphone - which has since gone viral on social media, Ngwane can be seen shooting in different directions while carrying a bottle of alcohol in his hand. His white VW Golf 1 is parked in the middle of the road at a traffic light.

He is seen ordering a motorist to turn around, while carrying the firearm in his right hand and the bottle of alcohol in his left. He turns around and jumps on the top of his car's bonnet before quickly climbing down. He then goes around his car and starts shooting in another direction.

While all the drama unfolds, some motorists who notice the shooting, turn around while onlookers remain on the scene and watch.

Ngwane then puts the gun to his head and shoots himself.

'Shocked and saddened'

Dhlomo said they were shocked and extremely saddened by the incident because it came at a time when Premier Willies Mchunu was spearheading a series of prayers around the province to ask for divine intervention to put an end to social ills, including the murder of innocent and defenceless women.

"We wish to offer our deepest condolences to Ms Gumede's family, colleagues and friends and, of course the family of the perpetrator, whom we are told is from Mozambique, because a sudden and unexpected tragedy such as this one must be devastating for both sides," said Dhlomo.

No injuries reported

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Ngwane could have been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He said no one had come forward to report any injury during Ngwane's shooting spree in Umlazi.

Zwane told News24 on Tuesday that an inquest docket was opened at Umlazi police station after Ngwane fatally shot himself on Sunday.

He confirmed that Gumede was shot dead on Saturday at about 19:00 and that her body was found with a gunshot wound to her neck.

"She was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder is being investigated by Umsunduzi SAPS," he said.

