 

Shooting spree: Manhunt launched after killings on the East Rand

2019-04-07 22:19

Alex Mitchley

Police. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Police. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Police have launched a manhunt following the killing of four people and shooting of several others, by a group who allegedly went on a shooting spree on the East Rand over the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said two bodies were first found with gunshot wounds at a dump site on Friday morning in Springs.

Another two bodies were found on Friday afternoon in Tsakane where two other people were also injured during an attack by a group of about eight people who were shooting at people randomly.

"It is suspected that the group - armed with hand guns - were travelling in two vehicles. Eight other people were also attacked," Dlamini said.

One vehicle was also damaged during the shooting.

"Although the motive for the shooting and killing by a group of people is still being investigated, police are looking at the possibility that some of the killings may be related to rival gangs involved in collecting trash at the Rietfontein landfill (dumpsite)."

In what is believed to be a separate incident, eight other people were also attacked while they were sitting in a shack at an informal settlement in KwaThema also on the East Rand on Friday evening.

"Three died ... and five others were taken to the hospital. It is suspected that the motive for the attack was drug related."

Mawela said he is confident that the killers will be brought to book soon as police are following positive leads on the suspects.

"In condemning these killings, I am also appealing to the communities to isolate criminal gangs and work with the police", Mawela said in a statement.

Cases of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property are being investigated.

Dlamini added that police are also appealing to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 1011.

"Any information will be treated anonymously and confidential. A reward may also be offered for any information that may lead to the arrest of the killers and other people involved in serious and violent crimes."

johannesburg  |  crime
