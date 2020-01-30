Shootout, car chase through Cape Town suburbs after alleged robbers try to run over officers

A shootout between alleged robbers and Cape Town law enforcement officers in Claremont came to an end in Langa after the suspects, who allegedly tried to run over the officers, were later arrested at a nearby day hospital.

City of Cape Town executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman confirmed that the officers had responded to reports of a vehicle involved in a robbery in Green Point being seen in the Claremont/Rondebosch area.

The officers spotted the car at the intersection of Main and Campground roads but, when they approached, the suspects attempted to run them over, he said.

"A number of rounds were discharged and the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle."

A chase ensued.

News24 understands that the suspects had dumped the car – a hired Mercedes-Benz – in Harlem Avenue, Langa, and fled to another vehicle after hotfooting it between dwellings.

It is believed that, when the car was inspected, blood was found inside.

Bosman said two suspects - a man and a woman – were arrested at a local medical facility.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said Claremont SAPS had no record of the incident.

Majikela referred queries to law enforcement.