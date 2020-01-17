Shootout results in crash as cops thwart Midrand robbery

A shootout ended with alleged robbers crashing into a wall in Rabie Ridge after Gauteng police thwarted a "potentially violent robbery" on Friday.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said three suspects were arrested following an intelligence-driven operation after a tip-off of a planned robbery when unsuspecting victims would be followed from a bank at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

"Members spotted the vehicle driving from of the Mall of Africa and gave chase. A shootout ensued between the suspects and members, and the suspects' vehicle ultimately crashed into a wall in Rabie Ridge, where police cornered and arrested three suspects," she added.

Unlicenced firearms, ammunition and a BMW 3-Series were seized.

"Preliminary investigations link the suspects and their vehicle to two armed robbery cases - one in Alberton and the other in Boksburg. Further investigations will be conducted to establish whether the vehicle and firearms were used in other violent crimes," Peters said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the collaboration between various law enforcement agencies for foiling what he said could have been a "potentially violent robbery".

"This goes to show that indeed, the collaboration and sharing of resources is a winning recipe if we are serious about bringing the volume of serious and violent crimes to reduced levels."