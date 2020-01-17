Shootout results in crash as cops thwart Midrand robbery

A
shootout ended with alleged robbers crashing into a wall in Rabie Ridge after
Gauteng police thwarted a "potentially violent robbery" on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier
Mathapelo Peters said three suspects were arrested following an
intelligence-driven operation after a tip-off of a planned robbery when
unsuspecting victims would be followed from a bank at the Mall of Africa in
Midrand.
"Members spotted
the vehicle driving from of the Mall of Africa and gave chase. A shootout ensued
between the suspects and members, and the suspects' vehicle ultimately crashed
into a wall in Rabie Ridge, where police cornered and arrested three suspects," she added.
Unlicenced firearms, ammunition
and a BMW 3-Series were seized.
"Preliminary investigations
link the suspects and their vehicle to two armed robbery cases - one in
Alberton and the other in Boksburg. Further investigations will be conducted to
establish whether the vehicle and firearms were used in other violent crimes,"
Peters said.
Gauteng police commissioner
Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the collaboration between various law
enforcement agencies for foiling what he said could have been a "potentially violent robbery".
"This goes to
show that indeed, the collaboration and sharing of resources is a winning
recipe if we are serious about bringing the volume of serious and violent
crimes to reduced levels."