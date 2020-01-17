 

Shootout results in crash as cops thwart Midrand robbery

2020-01-17 22:16

Tammy Petersen

File photo: Unlicenced firearms, ammunition and a BMW 3-Series were seized. (Supplied)

File photo: Unlicenced firearms, ammunition and a BMW 3-Series were seized. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A shootout ended with alleged robbers crashing into a wall in Rabie Ridge after Gauteng police thwarted a "potentially violent robbery" on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said three suspects were arrested following an intelligence-driven operation after a tip-off of a planned robbery when unsuspecting victims would be followed from a bank at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

"Members spotted the vehicle driving from of the Mall of Africa and gave chase. A shootout ensued between the suspects and members, and the suspects' vehicle ultimately crashed into a wall in Rabie Ridge, where police cornered and arrested three suspects," she added.

Unlicenced firearms, ammunition and a BMW 3-Series were seized.

"Preliminary investigations link the suspects and their vehicle to two armed robbery cases - one in Alberton and the other in Boksburg. Further investigations will be conducted to establish whether the vehicle and firearms were used in other violent crimes," Peters said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the collaboration between various law enforcement agencies for foiling what he said could have been a "potentially violent robbery".

"This goes to show that indeed, the collaboration and sharing of resources is a winning recipe if we are serious about bringing the volume of serious and violent crimes to reduced levels."

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Parktown Boys' High tragedy: Gauteng Education Department launches own investigation

2020-01-17 21:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | New footage emerges of 'Kyalami street brawl'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 15:31 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Richwood 09:09 AM
Road name: Tygerberg Valley Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Friday's results 2020-01-17 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 