Shoprite manager accused of using k-word, faces disciplinary hearing

A Shoprite regional manager has been taken to a disciplinary hearing for allegedly using the k-word on her subordinates.

The disciplinary hearing for the regional manager, who heads up a Shoprite store situated in Johannesburg's Southgate Mall, was expected to take place on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Shoprite Group, the company did not tolerate racism at any of its outlets.

"The Shoprite Group strongly disapproves of racism in the workplace and will not allow any member of management or staff to behave inappropriately and use racial slurs. An investigation into the incident at Shoprite Southgate and related complaints started immediately, with a complete disciplinary process being followed. A formal grievance hearing has been scheduled for September 12.

"We are very aware of our responsibility towards all members of our staff, which includes merchandisers and contract workers from other service providers, to provide a professional working environment," read the statement.

The company said that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law and the company's Code of Conduct, which sought to promote the principles of courtesy, respect and equality for all employees, including merchandisers and contracted workers, and which applied to all management and staff.

"Shoprite remains committed to resolve matters through due processes in the interest of all parties involved and regrets that a number of stores have had to close due to associated protests and political interference," it said.

SowetanLive reported that the Southgate and Ridgeway supermarkets had been closed earlier this week following the incident.

The publication reported that, on Saturday, the regional manager allegedly found workers who were doing stocktaking cracking jokes and laughing, and shouted" "You lazy k***s are not doing your jobs".

The affected employees later opened a crimen injuria case at the Mondeor police station.