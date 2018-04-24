 

Shops looted, traffic department torched in North West unrest

2018-04-24 21:34

Iavan Pijoos in Delareyville

The Tekkie Town that was looted in Delareyville. (Supplied: Pierre du Plessis)

The Tekkie Town that was looted in Delareyville. (Supplied: Pierre du Plessis)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Several shops were looted and some buildings were damaged and set alight in the small town of Delareyville in the North West on Tuesday.

According to the local community policing forum spokesperson in Delareyville, Pierre du Plessis, about seven shops have been looted since last Friday. 

"The shops have a lot of damage. They closed all the roads with burning tyres, rocks and glass. Some of the protesters carry pangas and knives and threatened locals. It was very bad."

The local traffic department had also been set alight and its windows were broken. Local community members later extinguished the fire.

On Tuesday afternoon, protesters used taxis and rocks to barricade the roads. Motorists had to pay R20 if they wanted to pass. Police later cleared the road.

READ: ANC NW regional leaders aligned to Mahumapelo come to his defence

Protesters are calling for embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go, after a vote of no confidence in him was postponed.

This was due to the Economic Freedom Fighters' court application to have the vote be held by secret ballot "to protect" African National Congress members who wanted to oust him.

On the road leading to Vryburg, protesters could be seen stoning passing cars and using slingshots to hit police officers. 

A police nyala later entered the area and used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the mob.

READ: Revolutionary Council gives Ramaphosa 24 hours to fire Supra Mahumapelo

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the problem started in the evenings.

"These protesters gather in the evenings and then they start looting and burning down the stuff. I don't think it is going to end soon."

Earlier, Mokgwabone said violent protests in Taung, also in the North West, had claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

He said a building had also been set alight in Stella, north of Vryburg.

Buildings destroyed in Delareyville. (Supplied: Pierre du Plessis)

 

Buildings destroyed in Delareyville. (Supplied: Pierre du Plessis)

The Tekkie Town that was looted in Delareyville. (Supplied: Pierre du Plessis)

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Businessman convicted of corruption is a 'law-abiding citizen who simply fell off a cliff' - lawyer

2018-04-24 21:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: School set alight in North West protest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:47 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:03 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 24 2018-04-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 