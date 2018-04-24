Shops looted, traffic department torched in North West unrest

What To Read Next

The Tekkie Town that was looted in Delareyville.

Several shops were looted and some buildings were damaged and set alight in the small town of Delareyville in the North West on Tuesday.



According to the local community policing forum spokesperson in Delareyville, Pierre du Plessis, about seven shops have been looted since last Friday.



"The shops have a lot of damage. They closed all the roads with burning tyres, rocks and glass. Some of the protesters carry pangas and knives and threatened locals. It was very bad."



The local traffic department had also been set alight and its windows were broken. Local community members later extinguished the fire.



On Tuesday afternoon, protesters used taxis and rocks to barricade the roads. Motorists had to pay R20 if they wanted to pass. Police later cleared the road.

Protesters are calling for embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go, after a vote of no confidence in him was postponed.



This was due to the Economic Freedom Fighters' court application to have the vote be held by secret ballot "to protect" African National Congress members who wanted to oust him.



On the road leading to Vryburg, protesters could be seen stoning passing cars and using slingshots to hit police officers.



A police nyala later entered the area and used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the mob.



Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the problem started in the evenings.



"These protesters gather in the evenings and then they start looting and burning down the stuff. I don't think it is going to end soon."

Earlier, Mokgwabone said violent protests in Taung, also in the North West, had claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

He said a building had also been set alight in Stella, north of Vryburg.