 

Shot Mpumalanga EFF councillor sues police minister for damages

2019-07-15 06:05

Balise Mabona, Correspondent

EFF councillor Lebo Dlamini (Supplied)

EFF councillor Lebo Dlamini (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An EFF councillor in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, Lebo Dlamini, is suing Police Minister Bheki Cele for damages after she was allegedly shot four times by a police officer during a service delivery protest earlier this year.

Dlamini is a proportional representation councillor in Ward 25 of the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality.

On Thursday, she told News24 she was shot on the night of April 16 while driving toward her home in Kwaggafontein from nearby Tweefontein village. At the time, residents were protesting on Moloto Road in Kwaggafontein.

Dlamini said the incident started when a group of police officers pulled her over near the R573 and instructed her to disembark from her car.

"They said they wanted to search my car to see if there were any petrol bombs in the boot," she added.

"As I was getting out of the car, one of the officers instructed me to kneel on the ground. He then kicked my phone out of my hand while I was kneeling on the ground. I tried to reach for it, and he shot me once in the breast, foot and twice in the arm."

'Scared of loud bangs'

Dlamini insisted she was not participating in the protest when she was shot.

service delivery protest, Kwaggafontein
Moloto Road in Kwaggafontein during a service delivery protest where Dlamini was allegedly shot by the police (Balise Mabona, News24)

She said she had to use her own medical aid for treatment at private health facilities because the state clinic was closed due to the protest.

"The incident also affected me mentally because I'm now sacred of loud bangs that sound like gunfire. I want justice and payment for being shot."

Dlamini's lawyer, Msebenzi Masombuka of JM Masombuka Attorneys, confirmed he was representing her in the litigation action against Cele.

He said they were still filing litigation papers and quantifying the amount of damages Dlamini would claim.

"She [Dlamini] has been assessed by psychologists who confirmed that she also suffered mentally as a result of the shooting," said Masombuka.

"We are also consulting other experts. And we have a strong case."

Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said a case of attempted murder was opened in relation to Dlamini's shooting.

"The case is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate [IPID]," said Hlathi.

Cele's spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said she was not aware of the lawsuit and could therefore not comment.

IPID's national spokesperson, Sontaga Seisa, said he would check with its Mpumalanga structure and comment after getting information on the progress of the investigation.

Read more on:    police  |  eff  |  mbombela  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

It's Z-Day at state capture inquiry for Jacob Zuma

2019-07-15 05:18

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 