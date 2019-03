The scene of the shooting at BP near Melrose Arch. (Supplied)

Five suspects are in custody following a shootout with police at the BP garage outside Melrose Arch on Corlett Drive in Johannesburg on Wednesday.



Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 police acted on information that a robbery at the Pick n Pay Express shop at the garage was imminent.

Suspects matching the descriptions given to police approached the shop in two vehicles, a Toyota Etios and a Nissan Almera.

According to Masondo, two suspects got out of their vehicle. Police members then approached the remaining three suspects when one got out of the vehicle and drew a firearm.

Police then shot the suspect in the leg, Masondo said.

Masondo said all five suspects have been arrested. An unlicensed firearm was also confiscated. The injured suspect is receiving treatment. No one else was injured.

It has been established that the Toyota Etios was hijacked earlier, Masondo added.

Masondo said police were investigating the incident.

