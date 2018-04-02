Shots fired during robbery at Cresta Shopping Centre

What To Read Next

Gauteng police are searching for four suspects who robbed a cellphone store at the Cresta Shopping Centre in Randburg, Johannesburg on Monday morning.

The suspects fired two warning shots in the Cresta parking area before fleeing the scene, said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

"No one was injured in the shooting. We are still searching for the suspects who are still at large," he said.

Masondo said that the suspects stole an undisclosed number of cellphones.

