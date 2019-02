Two suspects have been shot dead and a third injured in a shootout during a robbery at Edenvale High School on Thursday.

The shooting took place just before lunchtime.

EmerG-Med spokesperson Jurgen Kotze confirmed the death of two suspects and the wounding of a third to News24.

"We received a call of a robbery taking place [at the school] directly from one of the teachers and dispatched a response team," Kotze said.

According to Kotze, the wounded suspect sustained minor injuries and was apprehended by police.

Pupils and teachers at the school were unharmed, Kotze said.

Kotze could not confirm whether the shootout involved members of the SAPS.

Edenvale SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Jacob Mashile confirmed the incident to News24 but could not confirm any details.

When News24 spoke to William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson at 12:45, the call about the shooting had just come in and emergency vehicles had been dispatched to the scene.

Bedfordview and Edenvale News reported that a robbery had taken place at the school and that one person had been arrested.

Mashile could not confirm the information.

SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubele said a statement would be issued as soon as more information became available.

This is a developing story.