 

'Show your face!' Public yells at Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder accused as case heads to High Court

2019-11-05 11:44

Tammy Petersen

Murder accused Luyanda Botha appears in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

The investigation against the man accused of the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana is complete and the case is set to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

Luyanda Botha appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he again indicated he would not be applying for bail.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa on Tuesday lifted the order barring the media from identifying him, and allowed for him to be photographed. He is charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock will appear for the State in the murder case.

As Botha took his seat in the dock, members in the public gallery shouted "show your face!". He refused to look up, and was wearing a hoodie.

His case was postponed to Thursday for indictment and for transfer to the High Court.

As Botha left the courtroom, some members in the public were upset that he didn't apply for bail, with someone in the crowd saying the public wants to "get him".

A handful of protesters meanwhile gathered outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in support of Uyinene.

Mrwetyana's murder made international headlines when it emerged that she was killed in the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont the same day she disappeared - Saturday, August 24.

She had attempted to pick up a package earlier in the day, where Botha, who had been serving her, allegedly told her to come back later in the day after business hours.

