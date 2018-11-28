 

Showing off your sex tape could land you in jail

2018-11-28 05:38

Jenni Evans

iStock

iStock

Showing your homemade sex tape to somebody else could put you in line for criminal charges, according to the indictment of a man accused of two murders and four rapes in the Western Cape High Court. 

The Cape Flats pastor is accused of the murder of his 36-year-old ex-fiancée An-Niesa Bardien, whose head was crushed with a rock, as well as the rape and murder of 20-year-old Sharvonne Sharnice Koense, who was strangled to death in 2013.

He also stands accused of the rape of two women who he allegedly lured under the pretence of a job offer, as well as the alleged multiple rapes of a woman he met on the old socialising platform Mxit. 

The lengthy indictment alleges that, in addition to the other crimes he is accused of, he also had sex with a colleague who worked with him at a cleaning company and secretly filmed it. 

WATCH: Why you shouldn't make sex tapes, and why it's a crime to share them

He then allegedly showed it to four other people at work, leading to four crimen injuria charges against him. 

The pastor made a brief appearance in the court on Wednesday and his case was postponed to March 4. He remains in custody. 

This is in line with a warning by lawyer and social media expert Emma Sadleir in October, following the leaking of an apparently private clip of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

At the time, Sadleir warned that it is a criminal offence to share sexual content without the consent of the person in the material.

She added that this is a clear infringement of privacy and that case law exists to show that there is no public interest in disseminating such content. 

"Everyone that sends it on is also committing a criminal offence and can be charged with crimen injuria," Sadleir said. 

The pastor, who may not be named yet, was arrested in 2017.

