A shutdown operation has been initiated by the Free State provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe following an attack on two police officers on Saturday.

A 41-year-old officer was injured during an attack by a group of about ten mine workers who were protesting at the Sibanye mine in Theunissen on Saturday.

The officer was assaulted and her arms hacked with a panga. She was robbed of her firearm.

The officer and a colleague were responding after protesters were pelting buses transporting workers with stones. They arrested two people and put them in a police van. They were taking them to where other police vans were waiting, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said in a statement.

They were then ambushed by about 10 mine workers, Makhele said.

"One member managed to escape unharmed but the other one, a 41-year-old female constable, was dragged out of the vehicle, assaulted and hacked in the arms with a panga, then robbed of her firearm and a video camera," he said.

Sempe said the attack on the police officers while performing their duties would not be tolerated.

"I have initiated a total shutdown operation by various police units to trace and bring to book those responsible for the attack on our members," said Sempe

Makhele said the mine workers damaged the police van and freed the arrested suspects before fleeing the scene.

A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property was registered for further investigation and one suspect was arrested.

“Anyone with information that could assist in identifying those responsible for these despicable acts to contact the nearest police station,” Makhele said