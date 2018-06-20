Siam Lee bail hearing to resume

The bail application of the man accused of murdering Durban North sex worker Siam Lee, will resume at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Philani Ntuli was arrested after Lee’s body was found in a cane field in New Hanover in January.

Ntuli set out to prove that he should be released from custody over the course of the gruelling two-month bail hearing.

Investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Rajan Govender highlighted Ntuli’s sordid history with women in his testimony last month.

Earlier this year, Ntuli violated a protection order that his ex-fiancé Lucky Mthembu had brought against him. He said this was evidence of a propensity to interfere with the case.

Mthembu obtained the order following an alleged altercation with Ntuli in which he has been accused of strangling and kicking her during their relationship. Mthembu has had attempted murder and intimidation charges laid against Ntuli.

Govender testified that Ntuli had harassed Mthembu following the issuing of the protection order. It was previously reported that Ntuli had mischievously ordered pizza on her behalf to obtain her address.

She had moved, fearing for her safety. Mthembu allegedly received a message from the pizza outlet saying she had ordered a pizza, the court heard.

"When she went to the restaurant, they played her a recording of the person ordering and she says it was [Ntuli's] voice," said Govender.

Govender warned that if Ntuli was granted bail, he could possibly destroy evidence that police had not yet found.

