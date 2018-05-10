 

Siam Lee: Court hears of accused's history of abuse against women

2018-05-10 16:03

Kaveel Singh

Siam Lee's mother Carmen Nans Lee (in the sleeveless dress) speaks to relatives inside court. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24).

Complete with a floral pocket square, a formally dressed Philani Ntuli – who has often been vocal and at times aggressive during questioning – was left flustered as prosecutor Surekha Marimuthoo questioned him about some of his alleged behaviour towards women.

Ntuli is accused of kidnapping, murdering and dumping Durban resident Siam Lee's body in a field in New Hanover earlier this year. He is appearing in the Durban Magistrate's Court for his bail application.

In outlining details of the charges against Ntuli, Marimuthoo revealed an alleged pattern of criminal and deviant behaviour – including an incident where Ntuli once placed an online and newspaper advertisement listing his ex-fiancée as a prostitute.

His ex-fiancée, Lucky Mthembu, had also laid attempted murder and intimidation complaints against him.

Marimuthoo alleged that Ntuli attempted to kill Mthembu by strangling and kicking her during their relationship.

Marimuthoo further said that Ntuli harassed Mthembu. She said he had once mischievously ordered a pizza on her behalf at Debonairs.

Kidnapping a prostitute

"When she went to the restaurant, they played her a recording of the person ordering and she says it was your voice."

To all these allegations, Ntuli, whose bail application has been characterised by his long, drawn-out answers, replied: "No comment."

Marimuthoo alleged that Ntuli also once kidnapped a prostitute, held her at gunpoint, forced her to remove her clothes and then raped her.

"You drove there in a Mercedes Benz and threatened her with a firearm to get into the vehicle. You forced her to strip naked in the vehicle and took her to your premises on Controversy Drive and raped her."

Ntuli again replied with only: "No comment."

When Marimuthoo directly questioned Ntuli on whether or not he knew of or kidnapped and murdered Lee, he responded again with: "No comment."

The matter continues.

