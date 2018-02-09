Siam Lee murder accused now faces 8 new charges, including rape

What To Read Next

Slain Siam Lee's mother Carmen Nans Lee (in the sleeveless dress) speaks to relatives inside court. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24).

Durban – Cebolenkosi Philani Gift Ntuli - the man accused of the murder of 20-year-old Siam Lee - now faces eight additional charges, including rape, pointing a firearm and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was initially charged with Lee's murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, reckless or negligent driving, failing to perform duties of a driver after an accident, defeating or obstructing the course of justice and fraud.

It is alleged that he kidnapped Lee on January 4 outside a house on Margaret Mayton Avenue, in Durban North, and threatened to shoot her, according to the charge sheet.

Lee's burnt body was discovered by a farmer in New Hanover.



The accused was arrested for Lee's murder on January 17.

Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu told Magistrate Mohammed Motala that Ntuli might face even more charges in connection with the matter.

When Ntuli, 29, arrived in the dock in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, he turned around, waved at his family and blew a kiss at them. Lee's mother sat behind the dock.

Unlike his previous court appearance, where he represented himself, Ntuli was represented by advocate Brad Osborne.

Osborne submitted that his client had requested to be transferred to the holding cells at the New Prison in Pietermaritzburg.

"If there are any concerns, they got to be addressed with the correctional services management," replied Motala.

During his previous appearance last Friday, Ntuli alleged that he was being tortured by police at the Durban North police station's holding cells, where he is currently being detained.



"I've been sleeping on a mat for two weeks and I've been tortured [suffocated] with a plastic bag. I've suffered enough at Durban North. I want to at least go to Westville (prison) where I could get a better sleep," he had said.

The Democratic Alliance Women's Network (DAWN) picket outside the Durban Magistrate's Court. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

During court proceedings, Ntuli took off his blazer and kept fanning his face with his right hand. Motala jokingly said he wished there was an air conditioner in his court.

He adjourned the matter to February 13 for further investigations.

Ntuli would remain in custody at the Durban North police station.

Motala has set March 7 and 8 as provisional dates for Ntuli's formal bail application.