 

Siam Lee's alleged murderer back in court

2018-05-09 05:28

Jan Bornman

Siam Lee. (Image via Facebook)

Siam Lee. (Image via Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The man accused of abducting and murdering KwaZulu-Natal woman Siam Lee is to appear in the Durban North Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the continuation of his drawn-out bail hearing.

The man cannot be named because one of the 16 charges he faces is an unrelated rape and the law stipulates that he can only be identified once he pleads.

He was arrested at his Hillcrest home two weeks after Lee, 20, was allegedly abducted outside the "brothel" in Margaret Maytom Drive, where she had apparently worked with her mother since matriculating at a local private school.

Her burnt body was discovered in the Midlands and was initially identified through a lip ring and toenail varnish.

The man faces a number of charges including murder, kidnapping, the unlawful possession of a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition, reckless or negligent driving, failing to perform the duties of a driver after an accident, defeating or obstructing the course of justice and fraud.

Read: Accused's alleged shoddy business dealings emerge in Siam Lee case

In his evidence during the bail hearing before Durban Magistrate Mohamed Motala, the man said he intended to plead not guilty to the charges. He would not go into the merits of the case.

It is alleged that he kidnapped Lee on January 4 and threatened to shoot her, according to the charge sheet.

He was arrested two weeks later after her charred body was discovered in a sugarcane field by a farmer in New Hanover.

He claimed that he was tortured in the Durban North police station holding cells since his arrest.

"I've been sleeping on a mat for two weeks and I've been tortured (suffocated) with a plastic bag. I've suffered enough at Durban North. I want to at least go to Westville, where I could get a better sleep," he said.

The man was later moved to Westville Prison.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa says latest allegations against Manana 'have not been made known' to him

2018-05-08 23:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:12 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:17 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 8 2018-05-08 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 