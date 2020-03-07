Siblings, relative drown in Limpopo dam

Three children have drowned at Maunatlala Village, near Tzaneen, police say.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, when an 8-year-old girl, her 5-year-old brother and a relative – also aged 5 – went swimming with other children in a local dam, says police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The three kids drowned and some in the group ran home to alert the adults. Community members then rushed to the dam and managed to retrieve the children from the water," said Mojapelo.

When the police arrived at the scene, the bodies of Nthabiseng Lebea, Robert Rahlaga and Tino Rahlaga were lying next to the dam. They were transported to Kgapane Hospital where they were certified dead.

An inquest docket has been opened and police are investigating.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has cautioned community members to look after their children following the drowning.

"Parents and guardians are urged to look after their children and must always know where their kids are playing to avoid this type of incident from befalling them," said Ledwaba.