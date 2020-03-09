 

Sibusiso Dakuse tragedy: Family receives murdered Hout Bay boy's remains

2020-03-09 13:12

Chantall Presence

Sibusiso Dakuse. (Supplied)

Sibusiso Dakuse. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The 12-year-old Hout Bay boy who was murdered by a local basketball coach just over a week ago will be laid to rest in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The family received Sibusiso Dakuse's remains over the weekend.

Last week, the family pleaded with the state to hand over his body after they were told that DNA tests were still being conducted.

READ | Basketball coach charged with murder of missing Hout Bay boy after 'full confession'

Dakuse's aunt, Amelia, told News24 she was on her way to Home Affairs, where she would meet her family members, and they would be issued a death certificate.

"We are relieved. We are leaving for the Eastern Cape on Friday."

Dakuse will be laid to rest in his ancestral home of Fort Beaufort.

WATCH | Talented 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse murdered before he could perform his first solo

Dakuse's alleged killer, 23-year-old Marvin Minnaar, also from Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, was arrested on the same day the boy was found.

Minnaar made his first court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday last week when it was revealed that he had made a "full confession" to police.


Read more on:    sibusiso dakuse  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape High Court judge Salie-Hlophe to face inquiry after complaint lodged

2020-03-09 13:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Montague Gardens 13:48 PM
Road name: Racecourse Road

Paarl 13:37 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
UNLUCKY: No Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-03-08 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 