Sibusiso Dakuse tragedy: Family receives murdered Hout Bay boy's remains

The 12-year-old Hout Bay boy who was murdered by a local basketball coach just over a week ago will be laid to rest in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The family received Sibusiso Dakuse's remains over the weekend.

Last week, the family pleaded with the state to hand over his body after they were told that DNA tests were still being conducted.

Dakuse's aunt, Amelia, told News24 she was on her way to Home Affairs, where she would meet her family members, and they would be issued a death certificate.

"We are relieved. We are leaving for the Eastern Cape on Friday."

Dakuse will be laid to rest in his ancestral home of Fort Beaufort.

Dakuse's alleged killer, 23-year-old Marvin Minnaar, also from Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, was arrested on the same day the boy was found.

Minnaar made his first court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday last week when it was revealed that he had made a "full confession" to police.



