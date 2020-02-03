 

'Sick' Jacob Zuma's first 2020 appearance for corruption trial likely to be postponement

2020-02-03 05:38

Kaveel Singh

Former president Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court during his hearing for an application for a permanent stay of prosecution on May 24, 2019.

Former president Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court during his hearing for an application for a permanent stay of prosecution on May 24, 2019. (Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulie Dlamini)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case will be heard for the first time in 2020 on Tuesday, but proceedings will likely be quick as he has said he is still sick, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"[It's] likely a postponement. Mr Zuma indicated he's not well, but his request to be excused on account of illness is still under consideration by the court," NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke told News24.

At his previous appearance, Zuma heard that his appeal for a bid for permanent stay of prosecution had been dismissed with costs.

Three judges - Jerome Mnguni, Esther Steyn and Thoba Poyo-Dlwati - found that there was no compelling reason why he should be granted leave to appeal the dismissal.

Their ruling said it was in the "interest of justice and bringing the matter to finality" that no appeal be granted.

Another court would not find otherwise

Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution was based on his long-time allegation that due to an unreasonable delay in the commencement of proceedings, it wouldn't be possible to receive a fair trial.

The judges differed saying another court would not find otherwise.

In his submission, Zuma said the judges overemphasised the seriousness of his alleged crimes. He asserted that the Supreme Court of Appeal would come to a different conclusion.

Outside court, Zuma, who normally commands a large audience after proceedings in Pietermaritzburg, stood before a paltry group of supporters and passersby.

Zuma is charged along with French arms company Thales of one count of racketeering, 12 of fraud, four of corruption and one of money laundering.

Thales' stay of prosecution application was also denied.

Read more on:    thales  |  jacob zuma  |  pietermaritzburg  |  courts  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Eastern Cape's Alice Town hit by flooding

2020-02-02 22:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters flies Katie Hopkins to Prague to receive fake award
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:38 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Dunoon 06:37 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
No Daily Lotto winner, jackpot stands at R400K 2020-02-02 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 