 

Sigh of relief as missing children found in Pretoria

2019-01-27 21:20

Correspondent

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A police search party on Friday morning led to the discovery of two children who had been reported missing on Thursday night, Pretoria police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the children, aged 5 and 10 were reported missing last week when they failed to meet their father at a restaurant as arranged.

There were fears that something had happened to the children when it emerged that they were at the Tambotie block of flats. However, it turned out that they had gone to a friend’s house there and they were found unharmed.

Mavimbela said a the search party consisted of uniformed police, detectives, crime intelligence and officers from the local Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

“Led by the head of visible policing, Colonel Nishan Moodley, the search party reacted swiftly after the children were reported by their father as missing on Thursday night. A chill went down the spine of the local police service when reports emerged by Friday morning that the children could be held at the Tambotie block, however, a meticulous investigation led to the children being found unharmed,” he said.

Later it emerged that the father had told the children to meet him at a local fast food outlet, but upon not finding him as agreed, the children proceeded to a family friend at Tambotie where they had hoped to get a meal.

The following morning the friend overslept and could not take the children to school.

“The police are warning parents and guardians to exercise more caution and rather fetch their children directly from school than expect the latter to negotiate their way through overcrowded streets like those in areas like Sunnyside. Failure to take reasonable precautions could result in parents facing charges child neglect and subsequently lose custody,” he said.

Mavimbela added that members of the public should “reject with contempt” suggestions from anyone who says that a search for a missing person can only be initiated after a day.

“It is nothing but a myth,” he said. 

Read more on:    pretoria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Turnout at voter registration stations commended by CoGTA minister, ANC

2019-01-27 20:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Thieves ambush, rob sleeping truck driver
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

QA Technical Tester

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Hi-Tech Recruitment - Johannesburg

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 