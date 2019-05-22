UPDATE: Zamani Saul, Job Mokgoro, Sefora Ntombela all elected premiers

Zamani Saul, Sefora Ntombela, Job Mokgoro, Alan Winde, Oscar Mabuyane and Sihle Zikalala were all elected as premiers in their respective provinces on Wednesday.

Provincial legislatures around the country sat for the first time on Wednesday for the swearing-in processes of new MPLs, as well as the election of their respective speakers and premiers.

The ANC's Zamani Saul was elected premier in the Northern Cape, while Job Mokgoro and Sefora Ntombela were elected in the North West and Free State provinces respectively.

In the Western Cape, the DA's Alan Winde was elected premier, while Sihle Zikalala was elected in KwaZulu-Natal after standing unopposed.

In the Eastern Cape, ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane received the nod for premier. Counting in Gauteng meanwhile was continuing.

Winde was elected shortly after the ANC put forward their own leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, as a nominee for premier.