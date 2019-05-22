 

UPDATE: Zamani Saul, Job Mokgoro, Sefora Ntombela all elected premiers

2019-05-22 11:54
North West Premier Job Mokgoro. (Gallo Images, file)

North West Premier Job Mokgoro. (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zamani Saul, Sefora Ntombela, Job Mokgoro, Alan Winde, Oscar Mabuyane and Sihle Zikalala were all elected as premiers in their respective provinces on Wednesday.

Provincial legislatures around the country sat for the first time on Wednesday for the swearing-in processes of new MPLs, as well as the election of their respective speakers and premiers.

The ANC's Zamani Saul was elected premier in the Northern Cape, while Job Mokgoro and Sefora Ntombela were elected in the North West and Free State provinces respectively.

In the Western Cape, the DA's Alan Winde was elected premier, while Sihle Zikalala was elected in KwaZulu-Natal after standing unopposed.

In the Eastern Cape, ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane received the nod for premier. Counting in Gauteng meanwhile was continuing.

Winde was elected shortly after the ANC put forward their own leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, as a nominee for premier.

Winde received 24 votes, while Dugmore received 10. There were six spoiled votes.

In a speech afterwords, Winde struck a reconciliatory tone.

"I welcome Cameron Dugmore, the leader of the opposition, and leaders of other parties here and I also hope that, in this process, it's not only about the legislative process in the House, but that we also talk about those issues that we all saw when we were out campaigning in the last few months."

Elsewhere in the country, Sihle Zikalala was elected KwaZulu-Natal premier after he was nominated unopposed in the provincial legislature.

Zikalala's nomination was accepted and confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Achmat Jappie.

Zikalala and other MPLs took their oaths of affirmations in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

"Congratulations Mr Sihle Zikalala," the official provincial government Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday.

This story will be updated as new premiers are elected around the country.

Read more on:    sihle zikalala  |  alan winde  |  pietermaritzburg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN mayor's son killed in shooting

2019-05-22 11:47

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 