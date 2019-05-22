UPDATE: Zamani Saul, Job Mokgoro, Sefora Ntombela all elected premiers

Zamani Saul, Sefora Ntombela, Job Mokgoro, Alan Winde, Oscar Mabuyane and Sihle Zikalala were all elected as premiers in their respective provinces on Wednesday.
Provincial legislatures around the country sat for the first time on Wednesday for the swearing-in processes of new MPLs, as well as the election of their respective speakers and premiers.
The ANC's Zamani Saul was elected premier in the Northern Cape, while Job Mokgoro and Sefora Ntombela were elected in the North West and Free State provinces respectively.
In the Western Cape, the DA's Alan Winde was elected premier, while Sihle Zikalala was elected in KwaZulu-Natal after standing unopposed.
In the Eastern Cape, ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane received the nod for premier. Counting in Gauteng meanwhile was continuing.
Winde was elected shortly after the ANC put forward their own leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, as a nominee for premier.
Winde received 24 votes, while Dugmore received 10. There were six spoiled votes.
In a speech afterwords, Winde struck a reconciliatory tone.
"I welcome Cameron Dugmore, the leader of the opposition, and leaders of other parties here and I also hope that, in this process, it's not only about the legislative process in the House, but that we also talk about those issues that we all saw when we were out campaigning in the last few months."
Elsewhere in the country, Sihle Zikalala was elected KwaZulu-Natal premier after he was nominated unopposed in the provincial legislature.
Zikalala's nomination was accepted and confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Achmat Jappie.
Zikalala and other MPLs took their oaths of affirmations in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
"Congratulations Mr Sihle Zikalala," the official provincial government Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday.
This story will be updated as new premiers are elected around the country.