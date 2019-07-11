 

Silencing the guns in Africa to top agenda of UN Security Council - Pandor

2019-07-11 22:29

Ethan Van Diemen

Dr. Naledi Pandor. (Morapedi Mashashe, Daily Sun)

Dr. Naledi Pandor. (Morapedi Mashashe, Daily Sun)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor delivered a budget vote speech which indicated South Africa's foreign policy will place greater emphasis on the African continent. 

Pandor confirmed that South Africa, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, would assume the presidency of the Security Council in October, when it would use the influential platform to champion peace on the African continent in its capacity as the African Union (AU) chair. 

"Our commitment to Agenda 2063 remains steadfast. We are honoured to have been selected as the 2020 AU chair. We are cognisant of the huge responsibility this places on South Africa, particularly, the pursuit of the ambitious goal of silencing the guns by the end of 2020 on the continent," she said.  

"We have a rare opportunity to place this goal on top of the agenda of the UN Security Council when we assume the presidency of the council in October 2019. The theme for our council presidency is 'Continuing the Legacy: Working for a Just and Peaceful World'.

"This is the embodiment of the legacy of Nelson Mandela who, during his tenure as president of our country, worked tirelessly to advance peace and stability on the continent and globally, through mediation and preventative diplomacy." 

Pandor went on to mention that her department had plans to "... use our diplomacy to build stronger links with Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya as anchor countries that should advance these goals [genuine sustainable development]".

First to respond to the minister's speech was the chairperson of the portfolio committee on international relations and cooperation and ANC MP, Tandi Mahambehlala. 

Continuing to string the thread of pan-Africanism through the debate, Mahambehlala asked: "Is it not high time we confront the truth in its entirety? And that is, some among us are stealing from the continent with assistance of former colonial masters or some are simply the conduits of former colonialists."

With seeming revolutionary zeal, she continued: "We may think that we no longer live in an era of colonisation and imperialism but recent events in Venezuela, and Libya to some extent, show us a completely different picture."

"It is no coincidence that oil-rich countries experience similar levels of unrest and disenfranchisement albeit at different times. We cannot be at ease while history repeats itself in any part of the world for the simple reason that when a regime is changed outside a country's own volition almost always it results in a human rights crisis," said EFF MP Thembelihle Msane, though rejecting the budget, appeared to be on the same page as Mahambehlala. 

"Today, we live in a global community where imperialism is raising its ugly head again through economic manipulation of less developed countries," Msane added.  

"The forces of imperialism will never rest until they have sucked the last drop of blood from developing countries. It is for this reason that we need our international relations approach to be embedded on the principle of pan-Africanism and progressive internationalism.

"Above all minister, we must be unapologetic about the pan-African nature of our international relations approach. We have unfortunately lost our moral and strategic voice on the continent and are therefore unable to provide leadership for the regeneration of Africa," said Msane.

DA MP Darren Bergman, speaking on the perceived reputational damage the country endured during the previous administration, said: "South Africa has just come out of a devastating Zuma administration, which our current president rightfully described as wasted years.

"We watched in dismay as international fugitives wanted by the International Criminal Court, such as Sudan's deposed dictator, Omar al-Bashir, were assisted by organs of state to exit the country in violation of our international obligations."

ALSO READ: How Omar al-Bashir sneaked out of SA

The Freedom Front Plus' Dr Corner Mulder agreed, saying: "The challenge, honourable minister, in front of you and the department is to restore South Africa's gravitas and our image in the world in terms of foreign relations because I have no doubt that the last nine years had a strong impact on our image internationally."

In an apparent reference to the recent controversy courted by South African Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela, Bergman stated: "What South Africa needs is a predictable and logical international engagement framework that will guide our diplomatic personnel on what is expected of them. Diplomatic staff must know that there are consequences for deviating from the set code of conduct.

"The era of burdening DIRCO [Department of International Relations and Cooperation] staff with cleaning up the mess caused by motormouths in the executive should be a thing of the past."

Read more on:    au  |  naledi pandor  |  africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We stand with you, comrade' - SACP to Gordhan after EFF fracas

2019-07-11 22:08

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Phuza Thursday as jackpot missed 2019-07-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 