 

Singer, video producer shot dead in Cape Town

2019-06-13 15:07

Jenni Evans

Ray Ceeh (Supplied: Deen Channel)

Singer, songwriter and cinematographer Ray Ceeh, was shot dead in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on Wednesday night, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

"It is apparent that the victim was about to drop passengers in the area when three unknown men approached his vehicle and fired one shot to his neck and he totally lost the control of his vehicle," said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

The shooting is understood to have taken place at about 22:43 in Maartbloom Street, Lentegeur, which is in Mitchells Plain, east of the Cape Town CBD.

A murder investigation is under way and police are following up on all possible leads.

Hailing from Zimbabwe – and having changed his surname Chifamba to his stage name – Ceeh was in his early 30s.

Faizal Sayed, Deen Channel CEO, said in a statement that he was "shattered and shocked" after receiving the news of his former staffer's murder.

"I have no words to explain what my staff and I are currently going through. I cannot imagine what is going through his mom's mind right now. He was a character of love and fun," said Sayed.

He described him as a determined and hard worker, who was the life of the office and who brought smiles to the faces of many.

Living 'his dreams' in music

"He always wanted to be someone in life, and his life was unfortunately cut short."

He said it was a disgrace that Ceeh was killed in South Africa, after coming here to "live his dreams" in music. He had wanted to do a lot for his mother, and was currently working on a video which would have been his big break.

Durham Studios in Woodstock, where he was employed, and Deen Channel decided to produce a combined video of him in his honour, said Sayed.

Alongside his career in film, writing, directing and production, he also released his own music tracks.

Keep on Fighting was recorded in January this year according to Heart Entertainment Magazine (HEM).

"His vision is to speak through his music and impact change in the communities and society we live in," HEM wrote.

Another tune, Call Me, was filmed alongside artists and curio sellers interspersed with views of Cape Town's famous Lion's Head and its oceans.

He also collaborated with artists such as Boi Sirius on Roll With Me, sang in Shona and collaborated on a short film called Night Night.

