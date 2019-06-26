 

Single mum, pedestrian killed while trying to dodge Cape Town protest

2019-06-26 17:28

Jenni Evans

Andiswa Ndevu (Supplied)

A single mother as well as a pedestrian died after motorists tried to flee stone-throwing protesters in Cape Town on Tuesday, the authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The ANC said one of the victims was a member of the party. 

"According to our members, a car in front of her had been stoned, and as she attempted to make a U-turn, another vehicle drove into her. She died on the spot," said ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs.

"We are shocked and saddened by the death of our comrade," added Jacobs.

He expressed condolences to the family of Andiswa Ndevu, and implored residents not to take their frustration and anger out on motorists. "There are other more peaceful ways to protest."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said, according to reports, a woman and a man were killed between Symphony Way and Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi East.

"According to reports, the woman was in one of the three vehicles involved in the accident. They were trying to get away from people throwing stones," added Van Wyk.

"She died on the scene due to her injuries. An unknown man also died when he was hit by one of the vehicles that tried to escape from the protesters."

Eight vehicles were torched on Tuesday night during the Philippi East protests. They included three Quantums, a truck and four private vehicles.

According to the police, it was service delivery protest and they were still monitoring the area.

The ANC said Ndevu was 36 and a member of the party in Gugulethu, adding that she also belonged to the women's league.

Spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said Ndevu was survived by four children.

There were two different protests in Cape Town on Tuesday - one on the N2 that resulted in the highway being closed between the R300 and Duinefontein Road on Tuesday night, and the other where tyres were burned on the corner of Govan Mbeki Road and Symphony Way in Philippi.

A Golden Arrow bus and tyres were also set on fire on the inbound and outbound lanes, respectively, before the R300.

An articulated truck was allegedly petrol bombed on the N2 in Somerset West on Monday.

