 

Sir Lowry's Pass fire swiftly contained

2017-12-29 11:11

Jenni Evans, News24

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Cape Town - A fire which broke out near Horseshoe Bend on Sir Lowry's Pass on Friday morning was quickly contained thanks to the fast action of the firefighting crew, the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne, said.

"A lot of resources were pulled in very quickly because of the mountainous area," said Layne.

"We expected wind, so we got a big crew here and it made a world of difference," he said, as mopping up and monitoring continued.

Working on Fire spokesperson Lauren Howard said firefighters immediately got to work when a report came in at 06:30 that there was a fire on the mountain pass.

A spotter plane, a water bomber, three helicopters and crew rushed to douse the flames.

The N2, which connects Cape Town and the southern Cape, and which links tourists to popular destinations, such as Hermanus, was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the pass was reopened to traffic just before 09:30.

Authorities in the Western Cape are on high alert for fires this time of year, due to windy and unusually dry conditions.

They have pleaded for people not to make fires out in the open and said braais are only allowed in protected areas.

No cigarettes should be ashed out of car windows and cigarette butts should also not be discarded from car windows, authorities warned.

A massive, multi-agency response team is on standby during "fire season".


