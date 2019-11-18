Sister of dead Hawks colonel insists it was not in her nature to kill herself - report

The sister of the Hawks Colonel who is believed to have shot herself in her Table View home insists that it was not in her nature to take her own life, she told Rapport.

Christelle Stemmet's sister Lana told the publication that she, their mom Aletta, sister Adrie Nel and her two children had seen Christelle on the morning of her death, as they had travelled from Vredendal to visit her that weekend. They had left at about 09:00 that Sunday morning. At 19:45, Stemmet was found dead on her bed.

According to Lana, she and Christelle had that morning planted plants, questioning why she would have done that if she had planned to kill herself.

An inquest docket has been opened, News24 previously reported.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, Stemmet died on the scene.

A source close to the preliminary investigations had said that the shooting resulted from a dispute.

Netwerk24 had reported that the gardener, who lives on the premises, heard a shot and entered the house. Stemmet's friend Leon Dietrich had reportedly called the police. The men then heard a second shot and broke down the door to the guest room.

At the time of her death, Stemmet was leading probes into major corruption scandals at state-owned petrochemical company PetroSA.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, who had met Stemmet during his own investigation into the country’s national oil company, wrote in a column on Monday that Stemmet had, just two days before her death, told him she no longer had a position in the new structure of the Hawks, and would have been moved to a "normal policing job in Beaufort West or George".

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen