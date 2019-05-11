 

Four sisters reunited after 57 years: 'We kept telling one another it’s a miracle'

2019-05-11 17:00

Jaco Hough-Coetzee

Sylvia Wasserman, Loraine Dockerill and Yvonne Snyman. (Photo: Supplied)

Sylvia Wasserman, Loraine Dockerill and Yvonne Snyman. (Photo: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

There were tears, smiles and hugs when three sisters were recently reunited with their baby sister, whom they hadn’t seen in 57 years.

"Once we hugged one another we didn’t want to let go," says Marietjie Jacobs (72) from East London in the Eastern Cape.

This was the joyous scene last week in Port Elizabeth when Loraine Dockerill (61) was finally reunited with her three biological sisters, Marietjie, Sylvia Wasserman (65) and Yvonne Snyman (67). Loraine and her husband, Robert, flew all the way from Canada – where they’ve been living for the past 20 years – for the momentous occasion. Marietjie, Sylvia and Yvonne came from East London, Kareedouw and Springs, Gauteng, respectively.

'Everyone cried with joy and we kept telling one another it’s a miracle'

"To think, the moment we’d been dreaming about for so many years has finally been realised!" Marietjie tells YOU. "Everyone cried with joy and we kept telling one another it’s a miracle."

After the initial meeting the four sisters had cake and tea and exchanged tales of their lives.

Loraine was four years old when their parents gave her up for adoption. She didn’t have any contact with her sisters or biological parents after that. Though she’d been told she was adopted, her adoptive father only told her she had sisters when she was a young adult.

Marietjie says they grew up in the Tsitsikamma area of the Western Cape. They were seven siblings but Loraine was adopted by a PE couple. She was too young to recall much about her biological family.

Loraine had to overcome several hurdles once she decided to try to find her biological family a few years ago. Among other issues, she struggled to find her adoption certificate. She also had no idea where her sisters lived or what their married surnames would be.

After years of searching by posting on several Facebook pages, she finally found them about a year ago.

"It was the biggest surprise when she called us," Marietjie says. "We’ve been chatting daily on WhatsApp ever since!"

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'EFF would have won if elections were held on social media'

2019-05-11 16:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
The results are out! Three winners in tonight's Daily Lotto 2019-05-10 22:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 