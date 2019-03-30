 

Sisulu calls urgent meeting with African Ambassadors over Durban xenophobic attacks

2019-03-30 12:57

Pelane Phakgadi

March against xenophobia.

March against xenophobia. (Maryke Low)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed serious concern about the current spate of violence against foreign nationals and damage to their properties in Kwazulu-Natal.

In remedy, Sisulu has called an urgent meeting of African ambassadors to discuss the matter.

She has simultaneously called on law enforcement officers to deal with criminals and those damaging properties with the full might of the law.

This comes after a graphic video and imagery did the rounds on social media this week wherein protests erupted and foreign nationals were attacked, with police having to intervene in the areas of and surrounding Kenville, Inanda Road and Sea Cow Lake in Durban.

AT least two people have died in the violence so far.

"The shop owners opened fire, fatally wounding a 22-year-old man in the neck and wounding other two victims who were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Later a second victim died in hospital," Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 earlier in the week. 

On Tuesday night, local residents raided the homes of foreign nationals, forcing them to seek refuge at nearby police stations and mosques.

READ: KZN police await report into alleged xenophobic attacks in Durban

Sydenham police station housed more than 100 people displaced from their homes.

On Wednesday morning, 20 people sought shelter from a mosque in Crescent Street in Overport, Durban, after they were attacked at Jadhu Place informal settlement in Springfield Park.

Sisulu said that the African continent had contributed and sacrificed a lot for South Africans to be free and be liberated from the apartheid government.

"South African companies and our citizens are welcomed and loved across the continent: here at home, we should do the same, we must embrace our neighbours and fellow Africans" Sisulu said.

"South Africa has been supported by all African countries and many countries in the world to have a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council; it is currently the Vice Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and the Chair of AU in 2020. These responsibilities require that we must welcome and lead in building bridges between nations, particularly in Southern African Development Community  (SADC) and the continent".

READ MORE: R2K condemns attacks on foreign nationals in KZN

Sisulu said that a strong message against violence, all criminal activities and looting of properties of foreign nationals need to be sent and that the police and other law- enforcement agencies must act without fear or favour.

The minister said that the meeting, which will happen as soon as possible, will focus on how ambassadors and government can work with communities and all stakeholders to support and encourage integration in communities.

The eThekwini municipality and the Malawi High Commission have denied that the violence in Durban was xenophobic, on Friday reducing it to being criminality .

The EFF has joined civil organisations in condemning the attacks.

"We reject this as the greatest form of self-hate amongst African South Africans [and] whatever the grievances, nothing justifies hatred-driven violence against African foreign nationals," said spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

"We call on authorities to take a no compromise, no nonsense and tough action against any xenophobic driving violence."

Read more on:    lindiwe sisulu  |  south africa  |  xenophobia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC government 'inherited an economy in crisis' in '94 - Ramaphosa

2019-03-30 11:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Ramaphosa, his son and battles for the soul of the ANC
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 13:52 PM
Road name: N2

Kalk Bay 12:11 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
21 jackpot winners in 20 Daily Lotto draws! 2019-03-29 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 