Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu and her US counterpart Michael Pompeo have decided to hold a land reform briefing session for US companies based in South Africa, her department said on Friday.

The decision was agreed to at a meeting between the two in New York earlier and comes after US President Donald Trump tweeted comments about "farm and land seizures" and the "large-scale killing of farmers" in South Africa.



On August 23 Trump tweeted:

At the time, an urgent meeting was held at the US embassy to discuss the tweet after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said the comments were based on misinformation.

Sisulu had a meeting with Pompeo on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest, including South Africa's call for exemption from steel and aluminium tariffs.



"Minister Sisulu also gave Secretary Pompeo a detailed briefing about South African land reform," the department stated.

"The minister emphasised that the land reform and agrarian reform process will be undertaken within the framework of the Constitution and implemented in a manner that does not affect economic stability and food stability.

"In this regard, the two ministers agreed to convene a meeting of all South African-based US companies to brief them about the land reform process."

