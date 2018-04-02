 

Sisulu welcomes Australia's retraction of visas for farmers comment

2018-04-02 15:04

Jan Bornman

Lindiwe Sisulu. (File, Beeld)

Lindiwe Sisulu. (File, Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed the retraction of a statement made by an Australian minister last month about granting visas to white South African farmers.

Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton controversially said white South African farmers "deserve special attention" and he would prioritise visas.

"I think these people deserve special attention and we're certainly applying that special attention now," he said.

Dutton’s comments caused a diplomatic spat between the two countries which saw Sisulu issuing a diplomatic demarche – or course of action – to the Australian High Commissioner in South Africa, Adam McCarthy, to demand a retraction of the comments by Dutton.

Australia's prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has since retracted the comments made by Dutton.

In a statement, Sisulu said South Africa’s diplomatic channels remained open to those who wished to seek clarity on South Africa’s policy positions.

"We welcome the assurance by the Australian government as reported in the media that the comments made by their home affairs minister are not in line with Australian immigration policy," Sisulu said.

"We also welcome Australia's condemnation of the unfortunate comments by South African and other international organisations and leaders." 

"We must emphasise, as we have stated before, that no one is being persecuted in South Africa, including white farmers. We call upon all non-governmental organisations to desist from spreading untruths and misleading information," she said.




Read more on:    lindiwe sisulu  |  australia  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former AMH employee wins race and gender discrimination case

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shoprite employees strike over unfair work conditions
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 31 2018-03-31 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 