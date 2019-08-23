 

Situation at St Albans 'under control' after some prisoners refuse to eat dinner

2019-08-23 19:27

Jenna Etheridge

St. Albans prison in Port Elizabeth. (Son)

St. Albans prison in Port Elizabeth. (Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A stand-off at St Albans correctional centre in Port Elizabeth is "under control" after some inmates refused to eat because of issues they had raised.

"All inmates are now taking their meals, including the section at Maximum centre which had refused dinner yesterday [Thursday]," said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Nxumalo would not reveal what the inmates were apparently disgruntled about.

"There was engagement between management and inmates addressing some of the issues being raised. We will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the centre is safe and secured."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  prisoners  |  hunger strike
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: More than 5 000 crabs euthanised after being forgotten at OR Tambo Airport cargo facility

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R67k jackpot goes to six Daily Lotto players 2019-08-22 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 