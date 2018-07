What To Read Next

Kimberley remains tense following a violent service delivery protest on Thursday, Northern Cape police have said.

Captain Olebogeng Tawana said that an element of criminality had taken hold of the protest, which was initially related to service delivery issues and high tariffs.

"People are looting shops and stealing. Although the situation is still volatile, protesters are starting to lose their nerve," Tawana said.

"We still have eyes on the ground and we will continue to monitor the situation."

He confirmed that five people had been arrested.

Visuals of the situation in Kimberley have shown a Pick n Pay Liquor store in disarray. There were smashed bottles on the floor and shopping carts blocked the aisles after apparent looting.

In another video, a satellite police station was burning in the background as community members looked on.

Chaos erupted in the area when residents delivered their memorandum of demands at the municipal office.

Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi previously told News24 that protesters were calling for the heads of certain officials within the Sol Plaatje Municipality.

WATCH: Looting and chaos during Kimberley service delivery strike

Still happening in Kimberley today, looting criminals taking over pic.twitter.com/urU0h20060 — Crystal De Koker (@CrystalKoker) July 13, 2018





@TheAgenda_SABC Kimberley is buring and the Premier is busy with telescopes.... @ANC_NCape1 should prioritize pic.twitter.com/9wA2tL4AZD — Moscow Maepa (@MoscowMaepa) July 13, 2018

Well done Carnarvon...Proud moment.....BUT WE NEED OUR LEADERS TO RETURN TO KIMBERLEY!!!...unrest is getting out of hand!!! pic.twitter.com/1SPWCl0coY — Nadia (@NEwing93808421) July 13, 2018