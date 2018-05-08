 

Situation in Protea Glen calm, police monitoring area

2018-05-08 14:04

Amanda Khoza and Iavan Pijoos

Protests have rocked Protea Glen. ( News24, file)

The situation in Protea Glen was calm on Tuesday following violent protests on Monday, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: "While the situation has returned to calm, the police are still monitoring the situation in the area."

Several roads in the area were barricaded with burning trees and rocks, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters trying to occupy the land on Sunday.

READ: 'You will not put up shacks in Protea Glen' - residents tell land invaders

On Monday, Protea Glen residents took to the streets in response to the occupiers. They were dispersed by the police.

A resident and member of the area's crisis committee, Phelelani Sindani, said: "Our message is clear, they will not put up shacks in Protea Glen."

Sindani said the committee had tried to engage with the protesters since they arrived on the open field on May 1.

He and other residents had warned the "land invaders" to stay away from their piece of land, he said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protests  |  housing  |  land  |  service delivery

