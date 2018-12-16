 

Situation 'serious but under control' - Sun City open again after being battered by freak storm

2018-12-16 09:20

Flooding in Sun City.

Flooding in Sun City.

"Sun City can confirm that Sun Central and the Valley of the Waves will be open today for day visitors and hotel guests," spokesperson Enid Vickers said on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, people were told to go home following a freak hailstorm and severe flooding.Two people were injured and vehicles and buildings, including nearly 200 hotel rooms, were damaged by a massive freak hailstorm that hit Sun City over the weekend, the holiday resort said on Sunday.

"Two people sustained injuries from slipping on wet floors. They were treated at the onsite clinic before being transferred to nearby hospitals," CEO Thabo Mosololi said in a statement.

Furthermore, "by midnight last night, the estimated number of rooms affected include 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades Hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club and 20 at The Palace".

Mosololi said that the situation on Sunday morning was "serious but under control".

"Most of the damage was caused by flash flooding at the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct, and in ground floor hotel rooms."

'Go home'

Earlier, he said that new visitors arriving at the resort were being advised to return home.

The hailstorm hit the North West region of the Pilanesberg and surrounding areas at around 16:30 on Saturday. Day visitors were subsequently evacuated from the Sun Central and Sun Welcome Centres, which had sustained the worst damage.

"Guests whose accommodation was affected were being provided with alternative options. Some guests opted to leave the resort to return home."

The resort's emergency services were on the ground and assessing the situation.

"Contingency plans are in place, and mop-up operations are under way in damaged hotel rooms and public areas to ensure that normal operations resume as soon as possible."

