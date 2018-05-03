Situation still volatile in Mitchells Plain

What To Read Next

The situation was still volatile in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Thursday night, authorities have said.

A crowd of about 500 people was gathered on Highlands Drive in the area, said Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

He told News24 that some of the protesters have allegedly opened fire with live rounds of ammunition at police.

"The SAPS responded with rubber bullets. No injuries nor arrests have been reported yet," said Dyason.

He added there was no burning of tyres or road closures "just crowd gatherings".

News24 earlier reported that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille had to be escorted by her bodyguards from a community meeting in Mitchells Plain after residents from the area and from the nearby Siqalo informal settlement turned on her.

Both residents from Mitchells Plain and Siqalo had at an earlier separate meeting agreed to to stop fighting after tensions between the two came to a head on Wednesday evening.

The agreement came after violent protests by Siqalo residents over service delivery and housing.

A Mitchell's Plain resident died on Wednesday night after he was hit by a taxi during clashes between the Mitchells Plain and Siqalo residents on Wednesday night.

Dyason said two other people were injured when police fired rubber bullets at the crowd.