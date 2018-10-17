 

SIU recovered only R34m out of R299m for the state

2018-10-17 20:29

Jan Gerber

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) could have recovered R299m in the 2017/2018 financial year, but only managed to recover R34m for the state.

However, as a result of its interventions, the unit prevented payments to the value of R407m in relation to 11 matters and had three contracts or administrative decisions set aside, saving the state R797m. 

This information is contained in the SIU's annual report for 2017/2018.

A total of 18 proclamations were signed by either former president Jacob Zuma or President Cyril Ramaphosa in the financial year, and the unit presented 15 investigation reports to the Presidency.

The SIU made 148 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Asset Forfeiture Unit and 319 referrals for disciplinary, executive or administrative action. On Wednesday the SIU briefed the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on its annual performance plan.

According to a statement from the committee, it heard that the SIU managed to receive an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General. 

R1.8m in irregular expenditure

The committee, however, highlighted several risks by the SIU, including the non-implementation of SIU remedial actions by state institutions. The committee heard mitigating measures had now been put in place to ensure compliance. 

A memorandum of understanding with the NPA was signed to ensure cases are referred to it and to ensure that prosecutions follow. The parties have agreed to a framework with the NPA, agreeing to act in accordance with it. 

The SIU said revenue collection remained a serious challenge with just over R310m being generated from debt recovery for 2018. The SIU has thus, as a long-term plan, taken up the current composition of the funding model with executive authority, National Treasury, with a view of revisiting it so that debt recovery risks can be mitigated. It further said this might require an amendment to current legislation, reads the statement.

Committee chairperson Madipoane Mothapo raised the issue of the irregular expenditure of R1.8m in the 2017/18 financial year. 

The committee heard that this was due to historical contracts and that the SIU was in the process of regularising these. These contracts refer to travel management, insurance for moveable assets and courier services. The SIU assured the committee that it had developed an action plan to clear the audit findings and that it was making good progress as the end of financial year deadline draws nearer.

Read more on:    siu

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saga continues between KZN municipal manager and council over suspensions

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Hit it between the eyes' – elephants charge at hunters after one shot down
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 16 2018-10-16 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 