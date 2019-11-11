 

SIU Special Tribunal receives first cases in bid to claw back SA's 'stolen' billions

2019-11-11 15:01

Jeanette Chabalala

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola gazetted the regulations for the SIU's Special Tribunal in September. (Daily Sun)

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola gazetted the regulations for the SIU's Special Tribunal in September. (Daily Sun)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) Special Tribunal has announced that it has received its first batch of cases to commence with civil proceedings against government departments and state organs in an effort to recover the billions looted from the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the SIU had handed over the cases to them after conducting and completing the investigations for civil proceedings. "The cases mainly relate to malpractices and irregular/fraudulent awarding of contracts, as well as to seek suspension and interlocutory orders as well as interdicts," said Makgotho.

The tribunal was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February, after an announcement to that effect in his State of the Nation Address, News24 previously reported.

In September, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola gazetted the regulations for the SIU's Special Tribunal. These regulations came into effect upon their publication in the Government Gazette.

Siphoned public funds

The value of cases ready for adjudication and recovery stands at R14.7bn.

Makgotho said the tribunal also had a mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through fraud and illicit money flows.

He said that the president of the tribunal, Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya, had met with its members and "expressed the need to move with the required speed on the work, especially because it has only three years in which to operate and finalise its work".

Makhanya will chair the tribunal for three years and is assisted by seven other judges.

They are judges Icantharuby Pillay, Johannes Eksteen, Selewe Peter Mothle, Lebogang Modiba, Thina Siwendu, David van Zyl and Sirajudien Desai.

"There is an undeniable evidence indeed that the majority of the people in this country are sick and tired of, and demand justice to prevail," Makhanya said.


Read more on:    siu  |  judiciary  |  governance  |  state capture  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baboon treks through Sandton as it seeks new home, residents urged not to panic

2019-11-11 14:06

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Follow Springbok trophy tour through streets of Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 16:11 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Tokai 16:07 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapseweg

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two Sunday jackpot winners 2019-11-10 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 