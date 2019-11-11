SIU Special Tribunal receives first cases in bid to claw back SA's 'stolen' billions

The
Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) Special Tribunal has announced that it has
received its first batch of cases to commence with civil proceedings against
government departments and state organs in an effort to recover the billions
looted from the state.
In a statement issued on Monday,
tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the SIU had handed over the cases to
them after conducting and completing the investigations for civil proceedings. "The cases mainly relate to
malpractices and irregular/fraudulent awarding of contracts, as well as to seek
suspension and interlocutory orders as well as interdicts," said Makgotho.
The tribunal was established by
President Cyril Ramaphosa in February, after an announcement to that effect in
his State of the Nation Address, News24 previously reported.
In September, Justice and
Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola gazetted the regulations for the SIU's
Special Tribunal. These regulations came into effect upon their publication in
the Government Gazette.
Siphoned public funds
The value of cases ready for
adjudication and recovery stands at R14.7bn.
Makgotho said the tribunal also
had a mandate to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through fraud
and illicit money flows.
He said that the president of the
tribunal, Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya, had met with its members and
"expressed the need to move with the required speed on the work,
especially because it has only three years in which to operate and finalise its
work".
Makhanya will chair the tribunal
for three years and is assisted by seven other judges.
They are judges Icantharuby
Pillay, Johannes Eksteen, Selewe Peter Mothle, Lebogang Modiba, Thina Siwendu,
David van Zyl and Sirajudien Desai.
"There is an undeniable
evidence indeed that the majority of the people in this country are sick and
tired of, and demand justice to prevail," Makhanya said.