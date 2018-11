The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has started work to recoup almost R33m on behalf of the cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the government.

R21.7m of this amount would possibly be retrieved from former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

A portion of that amount contains an illegal succession fee and a further R10.2m for illegal appointments and dismissals.

The unit warned it was also seeking a R2.4m fee paid to musical legends.

Matter in court

A civil litigation process is under way and it is expected that further claims could be added.

"The unit is finalising referrals, as investigations are ongoing, and that the matter is in court and subject to rules and processes," SIU spokesperson Nareen Pandor said.

She said the SIU had approached the court to provide expedited dates for quicker resolutions of the matter.

The announcement by the SIU came as the SABC board appeared before Parliament's communications committee on Tuesday to brief it on its retrenchments stance.

The SABC has, on several occasions, announced that it will be laying off almost 1 000 of its permanent workforce, and at least 1 200 freelancers.





The salary bill at the broadcaster amounts to almost 50% of its total revenue, and it is now engaged in what it has termed a "vigorous restructuring strategy", with plans of retrenchments at its centre.

Unions have threatened a shutdown and a massive strike should there be any job losses.