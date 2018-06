What To Read Next

Six people died in a fatal car accident near Macassar during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the vehicle had overturned on the N2 near the Shell One Shop at around 01:30 on Saturday morning, heading towards Cape Town.

Africa said the driver of the vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, appeared to have lost control and the vehicle overturned.

He said all six occupants, four men and two women, died in the gruesome crash.