 

Six Glebelands hostel murder suspects denied bail

2018-04-26 13:14

Mxolisi Mngadi

Six of the seven men accused of murder in Glebelands Hostel appeared in Durban Regional Court where their bail application was heard. (Kaveel Singh, News24, file)

Six of the seven men accused of 20 charges, including nine counts of murder, that occurred at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, have been denied bail.

The men, including a detective from the Durban Central police station, appeared in the packed Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Some of the other charges they faced include racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The crimes were committed between August 2014 and March 2016.

Detective Sergeant Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu, Ncomekile "Matlala" Ntshangase, Khayelihle "Mroza" Mbuthuma, Eugene Wonderboy Hlophe, Mbuyiselwa "Mahliphiza" Mkhize, Vukani Mcobothi and Mondli Talente Mthethwa will appear again in court on May 31.

Mthethwa had abandoned his bail application.

Prosecutor Dorian Paver asked the court to postpone the matter to that particular date because he was still waiting for a "directive" from the national director of public prosecution in connection with the racketeering charge before a High Court date could be set for the matter.

On April 3, Mbuthuma was sentenced to life imprisonment for the "contract-style" killing of Sibongile Princess Mtshali, 52, who was shot dead while in her room at the hostel on July 26 last year.

