 

Six gunmen still on the run after killing four at Cape Town tavern

2020-01-24 16:12

Jenna Etheridge

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Six gunmen who shot dead four men at a tavern in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, are still on the run, amid calls for alcohol legislation in the province to be amended.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said detectives were following up on all leads.

The gang approached the tavern in Site B around 21:00 on Wednesday night and opened fire on the four male patrons, who sustained several gunshot wounds.

The men, aged 24 to 34, died on the scene.

READ | See you in quart: 'Shebeen king' caught with bogus liquor licence

Police said they were still trying to establish the motive.

Mafu's Place tavern owner Mneno Mafu told the Cape Argus it appeared the shooters were targeting specific individuals, with one person shot inside, another outside, and two through the toilet window while they were hiding.

His wife said more than 17 shots were fired.

Provincial Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the shooting.

"As a part of the Western Cape Safety Plan, my department has been tasked with amending legislation relating to alcohol, specifically the Western Cape Liquor Act," he said.

"To implement this, it is essential that these amendments contribute to a reduction of alcohol in our communities."

