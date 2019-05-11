 

Six injured in Free State bee attack

2019-05-11 15:12

Jenni Evans

An adult and five children were injured after being stung by a swarm of bees in Free State on Saturday morning. 

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said the teachers and children were on a school outing when they were stung. 

"A fellow teacher transported them to the N5 between Kestell and Bethlehem where ER24 paramedics met up with them," said Van Huyssteen. 

The adult was in a serious condition, two of the children between the ages of 6 and 12 sustained moderate injuries, and three more sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics treated and stabilised them before taking them to a hospital in Bethlehem for further medical care. 

