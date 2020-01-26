 

Six killed in bus crash on way to ANC rally in Limpopo

2020-01-26 19:42

Sesona Ngqakamba

The overturned bus that was involved in an accident Ga-Sekgopo on Sunday. (Supplied)

The overturned bus that was involved in an accident Ga-Sekgopo on Sunday. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Namane Dickson Masemola has sent his condolences to the families of six people who died when a bus travelling to the ANC 108th anniversary rally crashed on the R81 near Ga-Sekgopo on Sunday.

The bus was transporting the supporters to a rally in Mohlabaneng.

Passengers who survived the accident were taken to Kgapane, Mankweng and Polokwane hospitals, where Masemola visited some of them.

Masemola said police officers, as well as leaders, were dispatched to the families of the deceased to formally inform them about the accident.

"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the survivors.

"It's is a very sad and tragic accident and we urge everyone to support families of the victims and the survivors as well," Masemola said.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your weather update: Rainy Monday for parts of SA

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | The public deserves the truth - Bikers Against Bullies SA rallies behind Enoch Mpianzi's family
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sanddrift 18:58 PM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
9 people win Daily Lotto jackpot! 2020-01-25 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 