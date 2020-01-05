Six killed in KwaZulu-Natal crash as traffic volumes pick up

Six people were killed in a crash on the R34 between Dundee and Vryheid near Blood River on Sunday.

"There has been a crash involving a minibus and a car and tragically six people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash," said Rob McKenzie, KwaZulu-Natal EMS media liaison.

Nine patients were also treated at the scene and taken to various hospitals.

The exact cause of this crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by police.

The crash comes as people make their return journeys home from the holidays.

Traffic volumes were also picking up.

In an effort to encourage road safety, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula spoke to motorists to tell them to buckle up and drive safely.